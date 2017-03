West Indies tour: Kamran, Shahzad in; Umar Akmal fails to clear fitness test

The Chairman of the selection committee Inzamamul Haq announced the 15-member squad for the T20Is and 16-member squad for the ODIs on Wednesday.

Former Pakistan ODI captain Azhar Ali has been dropped from the ODI squad for the upcoming tour of the West Indies.

The 32-year-old stepped down from captaincy after the team’s dismal performance in the five-match series against Australia earlier this year.

Middle-order batsman Umar Akmal was dropped after failing the fitness test, Inzamam said while addressing the media at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

He said 31 out of 32 primary squad members have been selected.

Sarfaraz Ahmed will lead the 15-member T20 team.

Announcing the ODI team, he said Kamran Akmal, Ahmed Shehzad and Sohail Tanveer have made come back in the 16-men squad. – Samaa

Fast-bowler Mohammad Amir is rested for the T20Is, whereas left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar is included in the 50-over format.

T20I Squad:

Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Ahmad Shahzad, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Rumman Raees, Usman Khan Shinwari

ODI Squad:

Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Ahmad Shahzad, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Zakir, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Fahim Ashraf, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Asghar