State-of-the-art general hospital to be constructed in Islamabad

A state-of-the-art General Hospital is soon to be constructed in Tralai at Tramari Chowk, in Islamabad. The hospital will be constructed on an area of 13.07 acres and will be completed by June of 2019.

The cost of the project is approximately Rs. 2.5 billion with participation from foreign investors and international governments (Saudi government).

Official sources in the Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) have revealed that the Saudi government through the Saudi Funds for Development (SFD) has provided a grant of 75 million Saudi Riyals (amounting to exactly PKR 2 billion) for the project.

The government has already dispensed funds worth Rs. 100 million for the project and the Public Works Department has already commenced working on the project.