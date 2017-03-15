SSP vows to arrest Babar Butt’s killers

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Lahore Ghulam Mubashir Mecon said that the police was investigating the murder of Babar Butt, the slain PPP worker, scientifically and all evidence gathered from the crime scene was being examined at a forensic laboratory.

All the evidence had been collected and the police will arrest the culprits very soon, he said, adding that the investigation wing was in continuous contact with the family of the deceased.

He expressed these views while visiting the residence of the deceased along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Cantt Nadeem Abbas.