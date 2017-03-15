Sixth population, housing census begins today

The first phase of sixth national housing and population census begins all across the country on Wednesday. This census is being conducted after a lapse of 19 years and will continue till the 15th of April.

The first round is due to be completed by the 13th of April, in which 63 districts and agencies will be covered. From 13th-17th of March, houses will be counted and marked. From 18th-27th of March, the enumerators will complete the interrogative part of the census.

In Punjab, the districts to be covered during the first phase include Jhang, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Lahore, Hafizabad, Narowal, Sialkot, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Pakpattan and Attock.

In Sindh, the districts to be covered during the first phase include Karachi West, Karachi South, Karachi East Korengi, Karachi Central, Malir, Hyderabad and Ghotki.

In KP, the districts to be covered during the first phase include Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Laki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Hangu, Abbotabad, Haripur, Mansehra, Battagram, Turghar.

And in Balochistan, the districts to be covered during the first phase include Awaran, Quetta, Lesbela, Dera Bughti, Kohlu, Musakhel, Washuq, Kharan, Kalat, Jafarabad, Naseerabad, Pishin, Noshki, Lehri.

In Punjab, provincial Chief Statistician Arif Anwar has officially inaugurated the census by writing 001 on Punjab Assembly’s building. Deputy Speaker Sher Ali Gorchani was also present on the occasion.