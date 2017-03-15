RTI bill: Senate panel drops clause for whistleblowers

Marryum says punishment for willful record destruction part of PPC

The Senate’s Select Committee on Right to Information (RTI) on Tuesday unanimously decided to drop the clause for whistleblowers from the (RTI) bill.

The meeting chaired by Farhatullah Babar thoroughly discussed the advantages and disadvantages of the clause and then reached the conclusion that there was no need to add this clause to the bill. State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb opined that there was no need of this clause as punishment for willful destruction of record was part of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

She apprehended that as there was no punishment proposed under the clause for accusing someone of destroying record without proof, some people could misuse the law. Senator Pervaiz Rashid said the Information Commission would be fully powered and has authority to take action against officials involved in such illegal activities.

He feared that such a clause would prove a distraction and ruin the benefits of the bill. Senator Rubina Khalid said that the clause of whistleblowers should not be made part of the bill as it might be misused for settling personal scores by certain people. An official from the Ministry of Law and Justice informed the committee that clauses for awarding punishment for willful destruction of record were already part of the PPC.

At the conclusion, Senator Babar said that as the state minister had pleaded her point of view very effectively and all members had supported her opinion, the clause of whistleblower was dropped from the RTI bill. Senior officials from the ministries of Information and Broadcasting and the Law and Justice were also present during the meeting.