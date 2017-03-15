Roundtable dialogue on political participation of women held

KARACHI: US Consul General in Karachi Grace Shelton and Sindh Assembly Deputy Speaker Syeda Shehla Raza co-chaired a roundtable discussion with the female public representatives at the Old Consulate General Residence.

Fifteen female members of the Sindh Assembly participated in the discussion and offered their perspective into how female participation in the political process could help Sindh in the democratic process, political stability and women empowerment, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

Consul General Grace Shelton, in her welcoming remarks, noted the barriers to political participation women faced in the US and around the world and was eager to hear about the female politicians’ experiences in Sindh.

“We are taking steps to help women to actively participate in the political process,” Grace Shelton said, adding, “In Sindh, the US government supports the Gender Equity Programme, which, among other things, provides grants to help women register for the Computerised National Identity Cards (CNICs). That, in turn, allows them to vote.”

The Sindh Assembly deputy speaker highlighted the significance of women participation in politics and informed the US Consul General about the progress the Sindh government has made for the women and girls’ education.