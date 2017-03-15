President inaugurates national census

KARACHI:President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday formally launched the 6th National Census by inscribing the allocated census number “1” on the State Guest House, his official residence in the Sindh metropolis.

The Census commissioner and Statistics Department federal secretary on the occasion briefed the president about the arrangements made for the month-long exercise in selected divisions of the province.

“The national census, conducted after a gap of almost 19 years, is extremely important for the national progress and development,” the president said while addressing the officials present at the inaugural ceremony.

Expressing his satisfaction over the preparations, President Mamnoon appreciated the efforts made for the training of the enumerators and associated staff involved in the census exercise.

“I am confident that enumerators from the different government departments will duly realise their responsibilities during the tedious yet extremely important exercise across the country,” he concluded.