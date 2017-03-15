Police recover arms from football ground

KARACHI: Police and intelligence agencies recovered a huge quantity of ammunition during a search operation in Sher Shah Area of Karachi on Tuesday.

According to details, police and intelligence agencies carried out search operation in Sher Shah area under the National Action Plan (NAP) during which all the entry and exit points of the locality were sealed.

The law enforcement agencies carried out a house-to-house search in the area and recovered ammunition from a house situated in a football ground.

According to reports, the search operation was launched on a tip-off.

The law enforcement agencies also arrested four suspects during the search in the area.