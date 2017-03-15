Police arrest 33 suspects including three Afghans during operation

LAHORE: Rangers and Police conducted an operation across the country and arrested at least 33 suspects, including three Afghan nationals, on Tuesday.

According to ISPR, the operation was conducted in Dera Ghazi Khan, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Narowal, Sargodha and Rajanpur during which 33 suspects were arrested.

A large quantity of ammunition and explosive material was also recovered from the arrested persons, according to reports.

The armed forces of Pakistan launched Operation Radul Fasaad earlier this year to get rid of terrorist elements after the recent wave of terorism in the country.