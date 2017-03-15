PML-N government desires to break federation, claims Khursheed Shah

Census has been conducted in FATA where people are not present in their houses.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Opposition Leader Syed Khursheed Shah claimed that the federal government desires to break the federation adding that government is bestowed upon two individuals in KP, while one in Balochistan due to its personal relations.

He said this while talking on point of order during National Assembly proceedings here on Wednesday.

Shah said, “the government is no more interested in parliament even though it talked about democracy. Our army is conducting operations on operations sometimes named as Zarb e Azab and now Raddul Fasaad while hundreds and thousands of Army officials had martyred during these operations but despite all these efforts, the world is looking toward Pakistan with suspicion.

He criticised government by saying that Prime Minister Sharif had spent 107 days on foreign visits and came in parliament for only 14 days. The quorum was only completed due to the opposition while government lawmakers have not come to participate in any parliament sessions. Housing census has been conducted in FATA where people are not present in their houses.

Islamic countries do not give importance to Pakistani Prime Minister as they give it to Indian PM. He underscored that a commission should be formed on Hussain Haqqani statements.

There should be a session of discussion on Memo-gate, dawn leaks and Abbottabad Commission report.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) wanted to make federation stronger. Former President Zardari while transferring his power to parliament allotted NFC to provinces and set a record by striking a cut in Federal Budget while PM Nawaz desired to keep parliament power in his own hands.

Sindh has supplied 72 per cent gas to all four provinces while the government is not ready to give it to Sindh, he underlined.