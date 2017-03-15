Paramedical Association workers turn against each other

BADIN: The Paramedical Association members turned against each other while accusing the other group of corruption and ‘blackmailing’.

According to a report, some representatives of the Pakistan Paramedical Association, including Ghulam Hussain Soomro, Abdul Ghafoor Chandio, Hanif Soomro and others, held an urgent press conference at the Badin Press Club on Wednesday and accused some members of facilitating the corrupt officials.

They alleged that those few members have been deceiving the association by aligning with the corrupt officers.

They went on to say that the Paramedical Association has been protesting and complaining against the heads of the health department without any ground realities.