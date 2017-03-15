NA resolution deplores blasphemous contents

PML-N, JUI-F jointly move resolution, asking govt to remove, block all objectionable material

The members of the lower house of the parliament on Tuesday passed a unanimous resolution denouncing blasphemous contents on social media besides passing another bill for improvement in the intermediate and secondary education.

The resolution was jointly moved by MNA Muhammad Safdar, who is son-in-law of the prime minister, and Naeema Kishwar of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F. The resolution strongly denounced the circulation of blasphemous material on the social media.

The resolution called upon the government to remove and block all the objectionable material available online which it said was hurting the sentiments of the Muslims. The House also adopted a motion authorising the National Assembly speaker to constitute a 10-member special committee to suggest measures for blocking the sacrilegious material on social media and action against the responsible persons.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding non-existence of laboratories for quality control of food items in Islamabad, Parliamentary Secretary for Interior Dr Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla told the House that facility for testing of food items was available at the National Institute of Health.

He said that the Food Authority was being set up to address this issue and a draft bill in this regard has been prepared and sent to the Ministry of Law. He pointed out that after the establishment of the food authority more facilities for testing of food items would be available. He said under the directions of the Islamabad chief commissioner raids were being conducted on food outlets to check its quality.

He said that the authorities concerned also take action against the responsible if any food item is found substandard. Responding to another calling attention regarding poor performance of PESCO in Dir Lower due to shortage of staff, State Minister for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali informed the House that further recruitment in the company was being made which will help improve its performance. He said the merit-based recruitment will be ensured.

The house also introduced 12 bills which includes, The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017, The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2017; The Representation of the People (Amendment) Bill, 2017; and The Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2017; The Religious Scholars, Ulema and Pesh Imams (prayers leaders) Welfare Bill 2017; The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2015; The Witness Protection, Security and Benefit Bill, 2016; The Law Reforms (Amendment) Bill, 2016; The Land Acquisition (Amendment) Bill, 2016; The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2016; The Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Bill, 2016; and The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill, 2016.

The chair referred these bills to the standing committees concerned.