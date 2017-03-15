LTC cracks down on non-compliant public transport vehicles

The Lahore Transport Company (LTC) has taken stern action through the special enforcement teams, constituted under the supervision of deputy motor mobile patrolling inspectors against the numerous public service vehicles in consonance with the existing public transport rules and regulations.

The enforcement wing proceeded against public transport vehicles that had no route, permits, fitness certificates and were found overcharging.

5,693 public service vehicles have been challaned over fitness certificates, route permits, and overcharging and 544 public transport vehicles have been impounded.

In continuation with this action, 249 public service vehicles were fined by setting up a special checking point at Thokar where numerous public transport vehicles including staff vehicles carrying commuters were found without documents necessary to ply on urban transport routes.

LTC CEO Khawaja Haider Latif underscored that private transport operators must ensure that they observe existing public transport laws. He underlined that the various wings of the LTC were fully functional to facilitate the public for better regulated transport facilities.