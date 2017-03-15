Information Ministry to prepare digital Urdu sound dictionary

The ministry of information and broadcasting has decided to prepare the first digital Urdu sound dictionary in order to promote and preserve the Urdu language.

The ministry has allocated Rs 208 million for the preparation of the digital dictionary.

According to sources, a PC-1 has also been prepared for the project. During the first phase, software worth Rs 10 million will be developed with the assistance of the ministry of information technology.

The project is likely to be completed by November 2018.

A senior official of the ministry of information and broadcasting said that the current government is taking every possible step to promote and preserve the Urdu Language and has devised a comprehensive policy in this regard.