In-laws send dead body of newly wedded bride back home

LAHORE: A newly-wedded bride was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Lahore’s Samanabad area.

The bride, identified as Hira, was married three days ago to her paternal cousin, Tanveer.

According to her in-laws, in the morning, her dead body was found in the room. The in-laws sent the bride’s dead body in a car back home and informed the police.

The police and forensic department personnel reached the groom’s house and started an investigation into the matter.

The forensic department started gathering evidence from the bride’s room.

According to police, there were marks found on the bride’s neck.

The groom while speaking to a private news channel said that he didn’t kill Hira.

“Hira used to wear dupatta while sleeping, she might have been strangled by it during night,” he said.

The bride’s father has filed an FIR under the murder charge.