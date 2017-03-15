Gilgit-Baltistan likely to become fifth province

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is planning to declare the strategic Gilgit-Baltistan region as the fifth province, a move that may raise concerns in India as it borders the disputed Kashmir area.

Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada told local media that a committee headed by Advisor of Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz had proposed giving the status of a province to Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The committee recommended that Gilgit-Baltistan should be made a province of Pakistan,” Pirzada said on Wednesday.

He also said that a constitutional amendment would be made to change the status of the region, through which the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC) passes.

Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh are four provinces of Pakistan.

The move may raise concerns in India as the disputed region borders Indian-occupied Kashmir (IoK).