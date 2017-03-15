Facebook provides four IPs to FIA in CSS paper leakage case

There has been a new development in the CSS exam leak case. Apparently the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has traced 4 IPs for the person who leaked the papers.

It all started 2 months ago when a Facebook user by the name of Sadia Kousar leaked CSS exams on the social network. The person operating that account leaked the exam papers on January 26th, 3 weeks before the exam was due to take place.

Reports indicate that some of the questions in the leaked papers were in the actual exam papers on February 16th. Rumours have also been circulating about secret social media groups selling papers from Rs. 30,000 to Rs. 80,000. The students can access the papers using a pin which is only be given after payment is confirmed.

Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) denied these allegations and launched an investigation into the matter.

PSC’s response was quoted in a press release saying: A news item has appeared in the press about the availability of guess/questions on social media relating to two compulsory papers of CSS-2017 Examination, much before actual conduct of the papers. It has been alleged that the actual questions in the papers were quite similar.

It is emphasised that strong and foolproof mechanisms are in place to maintain secrecy and confidentiality of question papers as well as other related information at the Federal Public Service Commission. It is felt that certain quarters may be making an attempt to cast aspersions on the working of FPSC. The matter has been taken very seriously by the Commission and accordingly referred to Federal Investigation Agency to probe and investigate the matter.

Will Take 2 to 4 Months To Trace

FIA has managed to obtain 4 IP addresses linked to the Facebook account mentioned earlier. The agency claims that there are thousands of users on these IP addresses and it is next to impossible to trace the culprit. An investigation, however, is still underway which could take 2 to 4 months to complete.