District judge orders early disposal of expats’ cases

Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Director General Javed Iqbal Bokhari held a meeting with the Lahore District and Sessions Judge Abid Hussain Qureshi in his chambers and apprised him about the details of 40 pending cases of expatriate Pakistanis in Lahore district Lahore.

The judge issued instructions on the spot to the relevant courts directing that pending cases be prioritized. He further said that any undue delay regarding the decisions of expatriates’ cases would not be tolerated. The DG said that instructions to the lower Judiciary regarding the early disposal of cases would provide substantial relief to expatriate Pakistanis as they come to Pakistan for a shorter period of time and cannot continue pursuing their cases due to paucity of time.

Javed Iqbal Bokhari also briefed the judge about the performance of the OPC and steps being taken for the early redressal of the complaints of overseas Pakistanis.

OPC Legal Director Raja Zubair and District Bar Association President Ch Tanveer were also present on this occasion.