DCs to ensure healthcare facilities, timely completion of uplift projects

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed has ordered deputy commissioners to ensure arrangements for the national census. He said that officials should take part in the census considering it a national duty.

He was presiding over a video link meeting of deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat here on Wednesday. Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that deputy commissioners should regularly review security and other necessary measures. He said that the staff should perform their duty diligently, honestly, and responsibly in order to make the process of the census transparent and credible. He directed that the process of enrolment, education, and examination should not be affected due to the teachers’ census duties.

The chief secretary ordered that the provision of necessary medical facilities should be ensured at all district tehsil headquarter hospitals (DHQs and THQs) in the province, directing the deputy commissioners to regularly visit the health facilities to review public service delivery.

He said that the provision of medical facilities was the top priority of the government. He said that a comprehensive plan was being implemented to ensure healthcare facilities at DHQs and THQs and that medical superintendents would be financially and administratively empowered under this plan. He informed the meeting’s participants that attractive salary packages and other benefits were being provided to doctors serving in far-flung areas so that they could work with more dedication and commitment. He maintained that huge funds have been allocated for the provision of quality medicines in government hospitals free of cost.

The chief secretary ordered that the campaign against polio be expedited in the districts that were prone to the deadly disease, adding that continued efforts were needed to eradicate dengue once and for all. He directed the deputy commissioners to personally oversee anti-polio campaigns in their districts.

He also issued instructions regarding the timely completion of development schemes.

The meeting was attended by the additional chief secretary, secretaries from schools education, finance, local government, and primary healthcare departments, and other concerned officers.