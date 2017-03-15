Cigarette smuggling causes annual losses of Rs 14 bn

Cigarette smuggling is causing losses of Rs 14.75 billion to the national exchequer annually, according to a report released by BMA Capital Management.

The report claims that the huge financial loss can be averted by curbing cigarette smuggling. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) collects already billions of rupees in sales tax through cigarette sales. The tax evasion can be curbed by initiating disciplinary action against customs officials deployed on coastal and Pak-Afghan borders.

An FBR spokesperson refused to comment on the matter but also did not refute the report.