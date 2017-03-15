CDA declares 109 housing and agro-farming schemes illegal

CDA has declared 109 housing and agro-forming schemes located in different zones of federal capital as illegal.

According to reports as many as 16 societies are operating illegally in zone-II, III, and Sector E/11, 64 in zone 4 and 29 in zone 5 as per new list.

According to notification issued by CDA Director CDA Housing Societies Faraz Malik, the illegal societies operating in zone-5 include Gulshan Rabia, Pakistan Town, Azam Town, Television Media Town, Aalia Town, New Model Town Humak, Parliamentarians Enclave, Pak-PW Town, Ghouri Town, Bankers City, National Police Foundation, Askaria Town and many other societies.

In zone 4 Muslim Town, Ghouri Town, Iqbal Town, Green Fields, Media City, Doctors Enclave, PTV Colony, Spring Valley, Japan Valley, Islamabad Farms, Simily Valley, Burma Town, Royal Villas, and many others are illegal. Similarly in zones 2, 3 and E/11 Paradise City, Islamabad Cooperative Farming Scheme, Supreme Court Employees Housing Scheme, Jammu-o-Kashmir, Green Meadows, Ali Town, Major Makhdoom Society, Green City, Pakistan Overseas Housing Scheme, Pakistan Town, Green Hills, Al Ryan Society and few more are also illegal.

According to Department of Housing Societies none of these societies have got approval or NOC from CDA. Muhafiz Gardens, Rawat Enclave, Faisal Town, Greece Land Housing, Airline Avenue Nama Housing schemes are neither located in Islamabad nor have they got approval or NOC from CDA for their launching and marketing.

Faraz Malik further added that investors have been warned against investing in illegal housing societies. They have also been advised to contact housing society department of CDA to check legal status [of housing societies before purchasing or selling the plot.

Meanwhile it has been also said that marketing of illegal housing schemes projects is illegal and prohibited so that the advertising agencies should stop advertising illegal housing schemes.