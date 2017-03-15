Any form of identification can be shown for census, says Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD: CNIC is required to ensure the authenticity of data provided by the head of the family, however, in case a CNIC cannot be provided due to some reason, any other form of identification will be acceptable as well, says Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

He said a transparent census can only be successful with ample cooperation and support of the people concerned.

Finance Minister said that armed forces will work with the civil enumerators for ensuring a transparent and smooth conduct of the census.

He also added that coordination and the vigilance committees have been set up at the district level to monitor the process and ensure the accuracy of data collection.