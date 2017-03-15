A sign that reads ‘Beware of Jews’ appeared in London

LONDON: A street sign appearing to read ‘Beware of Jews’ was spotted close to a synagogue in London.

Stamford Hill, the neighbourhood it appeared in, is thought to be home to the largest Charedi Jewish community in Europe, a foreign news agency reported. The sign imitated the red triangular signs that are used on British streets to warn drivers of potential road hazards.

Instead of a normal symbol, however, it featured the silhouette of an orthodox Jewish man wearing a fedora.

Other signs, including one displaying the outline of an elderly woman, were reportedly seen in the neighbourhood.

Diane Abbot, the area’s Member of Parliament, said the signs were “disgusting” and “unacceptable.”