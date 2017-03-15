5,000 security officials to be deployed on March 23 for parade

The Islamabad Police with the coordination of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have finalized the security arrangements for the upcoming 77th parade on March 23.

It was decided in a meeting held at ICT that 5,000 security officials of Islamabad Police, Special Branch, and traffic police would be deployed outside within the radius of five kilometer. Five security zones were formed.

“There would be imposition of Section 144 on Thursday in capital. However, Pakistan Army will take care of security inside parade ground,” said official of ICT administration.

It was also decided to close Faizabad underpass for security reasons as there are more than one hundred hotels, restaurants, guest houses and bus stops.

Marriage halls would also remain closed from March 21 to March 23. There would be strict vigilance in capital. It was decided that five seminaries would also remain close from March 17 to March 23.

The control room will be made in a hotel near Murree Road. Mobile phone service would not suspend on the National Day this year. Stringent security measures are planned in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to avoid any untoward incident on the National Day. Rangers and police would have enhanced patrolling. This time, Pakistan holds its third Pakistan Day parade during last decade.