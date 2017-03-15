2nd anniversary of Youhanabad incident observed

Thousands of Christians from all over the country gathered at Saint John’s Girls High School, Youhanabad, to mark the second anniversary of the Youhanabad bomb blast incident here on Wednesday to say prayers and pay tributes to the victims of the tragic incident.

The Christian community commemorated the event in a memorial mass for the victims. Clergymen Father Frances Gulzar, Emanuel Yusaf Mani, Bishop Irfan Jamil, Father Shahid Meraj, and Irshad Ashknaz, World Council for Religious Peace General Secretary Hafiz Allama Nauman and Allama Ijaz Ahmad also attended the ceremony. The bishops led the services, remembering the youth and priests involved in the Youhanabad tragedy.

MPAs Shehzad Munshi and Shakil Khokhar and Human Friends Organization President Sajid Christopher said the enemies of peace will not be successful in damaging the unity and religious harmony of our country. They said that Christians along with all other minorities have given their lives for the country and would not step away from any sacrifice for its security.