Yemni delegation led by Dpty PM calls on President Mamnoon

President Mamnoon Hussain on Monday said that Muslim countries should work in unison for attaining progress and stability by avoiding mutual differences.

He was talking to Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister/ Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulmalik Abduljalil Al-Mekhlafi who along with a delegation called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, according to a press release.

The president said that war had badly affected Yemen and expressed his hope that peace would soon be restored in the country.

He said that Pakistan wanted to contribute to the progress and stability of Yemen and desired to restore peace soon in the country, adding that Pakistan had supported the efforts of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Al-Hadhi for peace in the country and regarded him as the legitimate leader.

The president expressed gratitude to Yemen for extending cooperation in the evacuation of thousands of Pakistani nationals from the country. He hoped that the Yemeni government would continue to play its role in ensuring safe return of Pakistanis to the country.

President Mamnoon said that Pakistan has declared assistance for repatriation of Yemeni people affected by war, adding that the aid would be provided according to the Yemeni government’s wishes.

The president said that the relations between the two countries were based on mutual cooperation, friendship, and trust and called for the further deepening of relations.

Abdulmalik Abduljalil Al-Mekhlafi said that his country accorded great importance to its relations with Pakistan, adding that his government would welcome Pakistanis’ return to Yemen.

Ambassador of Yemen to Pakistan Mohammed Motahar Alashabi and Yemeni Acting Foreign Secretary Muhammad Waheed ul Hasan were also present on the occasion.

Yemeni Deputy PM calls on Sartaj

Yemeni Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Abdul Malik Abdul Jalil Al Mekhlafi called on Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz here on Monday.

The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister is on a two day visit to Pakistan from March 12-14.

Welcoming the statesman, Sartaj Aziz underlined that Pakistan has always supported the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Yemen and would continue to extend all possible assistance for the restoration of complete peace and stability in the country.

Mekhlafi thanked the adviser for Pakistan’s continued political support and economic assistance.

He also briefed the Aziz about the current situation in Yemen, the efforts by the government of Yemen to pursue the path of peace and reconciliation rather than conflict, as well as the success achieved so far in subduing the threat posed by terrorist networks in the country.

Issues related to the serious humanitarian situation in Yemen, including the food shortages were was also discussed. Mekhlafi also highlighted the efforts being undertaken by the government to address the multiple security, political, and economic challenges confronting Yemen.

Sartaj Aziz appreciated the efforts of the internationally recognized government of President Abdrabbuh Mansour Al-Hadi towards the restoration of peace, harmony and stability in the country.