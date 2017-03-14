Tiger Shroff has the maximum number of active fan clubs on social media

Tiger Shroff has completed just three years in Bollywood, and he already has a huge fan following. The Baaghi star has the maximum number of active fan clubs on social media, reported Business of Cinema.

Speaking about this, Tiger said, “Whatever I am today is because of the love that they (fans) shower on me. They upload really cool posts and everything that is encouraging.”

His fans are of all age groups. But more are especially among the younger audiences. Tiger is one of the few actors who not only have multiple fan clubs, but all of them are extremely active on social media.

In fact, one of his fan clubs has a verified fan-page account on Facebook as well.

There are times when Tiger hasn’t uploaded anything but his fans have retrieved the videos and images of him via his team. These fan clubs are updated about the actor’s projects. They regularly post interesting facts, anecdotes, and pictures of the actor.

Also, they post kick-boxing, dance and action rehearsal videos of the Baaghi actor. Tiger also follows these groups and is aware of their existence on social media. “These are the people who have been supporting me from the beginning. It’s heart-warming to see them come wherever I go for any promotion, on my birthday… just everywhere to meet me,” he stated.