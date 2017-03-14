Taking music to newer heights with Levis Live

The fourth Levi’s Live session and the first of 2017 took live music to newer heights Ammar Farooki performed his original tracks with Diane Desobeau on the piano & harmonium, Sarmad Ghafoor on bass and Farhad Humayun on drums as the opening act. Uzair Jaswal, the soulful sensation mesmerized audiences with his vocals were the headliner for the session

The idea is to continue to inspire and empower the next generation of musicians and artists by reviving the live music scene in Pakistan.

Ammar Farooki made his singing debut at Levi’s Live, is a singer, songwriter, and musician from Lahore. He has been working on his first album for the last 5 years. He has spent his life traveling and gets his inspiration from his travels as he writes about the voyages, the people he encounters, places and moments that make life worth living. The characters and contents of his songs are mostly bio-fictional but also inspired by true events and ancient myths. Ammar is a Fulbright Scholar and marketing professional.

After his performance he said, “Playing my original songs for a crowd for the first time on the Levi’s stage was truly an unforgettable experience. There is something industrial coursing through the walls of the Riot Studios and when you put a little energy in, it comes back amplified from the crowd.”

“The crowd response and engagement was absolutely great. I really enjoyed mingling with the audience afterwards and getting a feel for what they liked or enjoyed about the show,” he said.

Diane Desobeau is a French journalist who came to Pakistan to work as a video reporter. She started learning the piano as a child and was classically trained, but had to leave it behind when she moved to Paris for her studies. Unexpectedly, it is Pakistan that reunited Diane with her favorite instrument – and reignited her urge to make music.

The Charming Diane said “Playing at Levi’s Live was a beautiful experience. I feel really lucky to have been able to perform in such a great venue, in the presence of music lovers and friends. The crowd’s energy was uplifting – as was the company on stage!”

“I am really grateful for having the opportunity to participate in this adventure. It was all great fun – especially the impromptu jam session with a whole range of talented musicians after the show. Pakistan needs more of this!’ she said.

After performing to a full house at Riot Studios Uzair Jaswal said “It was an exhilarating experience. Loved Ammar and Diane’s performance and enjoyed every second of being on stage myself! “