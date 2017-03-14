SHC orders inclusion of ‘disabled’ column in Census form

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday ordered the inclusion of the column about ‘handicapped’ people in the Census data collection form.

As per details, the bench comprises of Justice Muneeb Akhtar while hearing a petition, expressed surprise over the absence of the column about handicapped people in the census form and ordered the inclusion of the column in the form.

According to media reports, a petition filed in this regard came up for hearing before the SHC.

The petitioner took the plea that the column was available in the form of population census for 1998. There are 5 million disabled persons in Sindh and over 200 million all over the country.

He prayed the court to stop the process of population census which is going to be held in the country without the inclusion of the column.

Additional Attorney General, who was present during the hearing, said that he will write a letter today to the federal government and other concerned departments about adding the column in the form.

The bench remarked that the Census is about to start and the schedule has already been released, the government should have taken care of the matter itself. It is not lack of attention it will be deemed an effort to curb the rights of the handicapped people of the society.

The population census is going to start in Sindh from tomorrow.