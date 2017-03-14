SC likely to announce Panama case verdict next week: AG

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Attorney General Ashtar Ausaf Ali on Tuesday said that Panama case is about to reach its conclusion and the Supreme Court (SC) is likely to announce its decision next week.

Ashtar Ausaf further said that the verdict will be announced in accordance with the law and constitution.

SC had reserved the decision of this case on March 23 and both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders have announced on various occasions to accept SC’s decision in every condition.