Saudi Arabia introduces council for girls- without any girls

Saudi Arabia recently took an initiative for the women in the country by launching a girls’ council in al-Qassim province. However, they overlooked one major factor: the women.

Pictures released to mark the first Qassim Girls Council meeting showed 13 men on stage, and not a single female, BBC reported.

The women were apparently in another room, linked via video.

The male-dominated photos have been circulating widely on social media, after the meeting took place on Saturday.

It has been compared to another viral hit – an image of US President Donald Trump, surrounded by men, signing an abortion policy in January.

READ MORE: Swedish deputy PM mocks Trump with all-female photo

The Saudi launch was led by Prince Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud, the province’s governor, who said he was proud of the conference and it was the first of its kind in the kingdom.

“In the Qassim region, we look at women as sisters to men, and we feel a responsibility to open up more and more opportunities that will serve the work of women and girls,” he said.

The girls’ council is chaired by Princess Abir bint Salman, his wife, who was not in the photograph.