Reception hosted for PN ships at Sri Lanka

A diplomatic reception on Tuesday was arranged last evening onboard visiting Pakistan Navy ship NASR and SAIF which are in Sri Lanka on a 4 days visit, reflective of strong multifaceted relationship and engagement between the two brotherly countries, says a press release received here on Tuesday from Colombo.

The reception was attended by a large number of guests which included Sri Lankan ministers, diplomats, senior officers of armed forces, government officials, business and media personalities, members of Pakistani community, as well as officers of the High Commission of Pakistan.

While welcoming the guests on behalf of entire crew members of the ships, Mission Commander, Commodore Zaka Ur Rehman thanked the Sri Lankan Navy and the people of Sri Lanka for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to Pakistani naval ships.

He said strategic location, as well as the economic health of the country, was indicative of Sri Lanka’s potential to become a hub of global maritime trade.

Later on, a cake commemorating Pakistan-Sri Lanka friendship was jointly cut by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Harsha De Silva, State Minister for Defence Ruwan Wijewardene, High Commissioner of Pakistan Maj Gen. (r) Syed Shakeel Hussain, Sri Lankan Naval Commander Vice Admiral R C Wijegunaratne and mission commander of Pakistan ships.

During their stay at Colombo, the officers and men of Pakistan navy will take part in various professional and sports activities with Sri Lankan navy.