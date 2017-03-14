Rangers DG assures Faisal Edhi of complete protection

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) Director General Major General Muhammad Saeed visited Edhi Centre at Meethadar, Karachi on Tuesday and assured him of provision of full security.

The DG Rangers met the head of Edhi Foundation Faisal Edhi, son of late philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi.

He also enquired after health of Bilquis Edhi, and paid tributes to late Abdul Sattar Edhi.

Last week, Faisal Edhi had told media that was threatened from the accused involved in a robbery at the Edhi Centre.

He said that the accused were demanding withdrawal of case against them.