Rangers confiscate number of weapons hidden at school

KARACHI: Rangers officials on a tip-off, carried out a raid in Godhara Tameer-E-Millat School on Monday night, recovering a huge cache of weapons buried underground in the school premises.

The arms recovered included four LMGs, two 8-mm rifles, five 12 bore pistols, two double barrel rifles, 44 bore rifle, triple-two rifle, Two pistols of 30 bore, two .22 rifle and three telescopes.

According to Rangers spokesman, the recovered weapons belong to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), London and were to be used for terror attacks in the metropolis.