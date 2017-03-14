PTI’s political efforts in Pakistan’s interest: Ch Sarwar

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader and former governor of Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar has said that the PTI was fighting in a democratic, legal and constitutional way against corruption.

“The PTI will not raise any demand above these standards. For the establishment of the rule of law, oppression should end and every deserving person should be granted his or her right. The police, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and all other institutions should be free from political interference and autonomous,” he said.

Ch Sarwar was addressing party workers in office here on Tuesday.

Sarwar said said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had always done politics in a democratic manner and presented political demands according to the law and constitution. PTI’s politics is for the welfare of the people of Pakistan, he said.

“We want basic necessities for the common man such as education, health, and justice. The PTI wants rule of law because it will end crime and terrorism in Pakistan. The party’s struggle under the leadership of Imran Khan will be successful and we will continue to strive for change,” Sarwar said.