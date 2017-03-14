PTF announces nine-member team for Islamic solidarity games

RAWALPINDI: A nine-member tennis team has been announced by the Pakistan Tennis Federation for the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Top player Aisam-ul-Haq is not available for the games due to his international commitments.

PTF secretary Khalid Rahmani announced the team members which include Aqeel Khan, Abid Ali, Akbar Mohammad, Abid Mushtaq, Muzammil Murtaza, Ushna Sohail, Sara Mansoor, Sarah Mahboob and Mehak Khokhar.

The 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games will be played in Azerbaijan’s city Baku from May 12 to May 22.