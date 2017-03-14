President hopes CASA-1000 project will be completed by 2018

ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain, on Tuesday, expressed hope that the Central Asia South Asia Electricity Transmission and Trade (CASA-1000) project would be completed by 2018.

He was talking to a delegation of the Supreme Council of Kyrgyzstan led by its chairman, here. He emphasised the need of furthering cooperation in the trade, culture and education sectors between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

The president said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would improve connectivity of the central Asian countries with the other countries of the world.

The President thanked the Kyrgyz assistance for the membership of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to Pakistan.

The Council chairman, on the occasion, said that his country wants to benefit from the democratic experience of Pakistan. He said that the CPEC was also an important project for Kyrgyzstan.