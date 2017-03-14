Police attacked near Lady Willingdon Hospital; four injured

Four persons including two police constables and an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) were injured on Tuesday when unidentified men opened fire on them near Lady Willingdon hospital in the evening here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, ASI Shaukat and two constables Zafar and Rizwan belong to CIA Ghaziabad were heading for duty when unknown attackers, opened fire on them from a car and fled.

A citizen was also wounded and all the injured were shifted to Mayo hospital.

DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf and CCPO Lahore Amin Vance visited the hospital to inquire after the police personnel.

Police teams have been formed for the arrest of the attackers, sources said.

Taking notice of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought a report of the attack inquiry, while also ordering an investigation and the immediate arrest of attackers.