Police arrest 7 suspects during operation

KARACHI: 7 suspects were taken into custody during a successful police operation in different parts of Karachi in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to details, police conducted an operation in Darakhshan in Defence area and recovered an abducted girl, alongwith two kidnappers Tariq and Saqib.

Police also conducted two separate operations on Gulberg area and arrested at least five other suspects. According to reports, the people arrested were wanted in several cases involving narcotics and robbery.

This crackdown was carried out as a part of the National Action Plan (NAP), to get rid of all the terrorist elements in the country.