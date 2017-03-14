PM Nawaz announces $1m humanitarian aid for Yemen

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday announced immediate provision of $1 million humanitarian assistance for the distressed people of Yemen.

He made the announcement during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Abdul Malik Abduljalil Al-Mekhlafi of Yemen in Islamabad.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan and Yemen have traditionally enjoyed a special relationship, which is based on trust, friendship and cooperation.

He expressed gratitude for Yemen’s assistance and support in successful evacuation of thousands of Pakistani nationals from Yemen in March 2015.

The visiting dignitary thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s support to Yemen.