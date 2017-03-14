PM for enhanced cooperation between Pak, Kyrgyz parliaments

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday said that cooperation between the national assemblies of Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan must grow to transform the countries’ ties into a strategic partnership encompassing all areas.

The prime minister was talking to Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament Tursunbekov Chynybai Akunovich who along with a delegation called on him here at the PM House.

Welcoming the delegation, he said that Pakistan valued its relations with the Kyrgyz Republic and was keen to further strengthen these ties in all fields.

Nawaz Sharif said that Pakistan was ready to share its parliamentary experience with the Kyrgyz and extended the offer to organise courses at the institute of Parliamentary services in Islamabad.

He said that participation of Kyrgyz Prime Minister Jeenbekov Sooronbay in the recent ECO summit held in Islamabad helped advance the common desire for effective regional cooperation and deepening of ties.

“Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan enjoy excellent political relations and strong defence cooperation,” he added.

The prime minister emphasised that both countries should facilitate interactions between their business communities and investors to promote trade and joint ventures.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi, MNA Abdul Majeed Khan, and other senior government officials were also present during the meeting.

The visiting delegation included Members of Kyrgyz Parliament Yusurov Abdumazhit, Aynakulov Muhtar, Nishanov Nurgazi, Nurmatov Kunbanychbek, and Toktoshev Emil, and Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Pakistan Beishembiev Erik Aidarkanovick.