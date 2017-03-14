Pakistan’s new envoy to US reaches Washington

Washington: Pakistan’s new Ambassador to the United States Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry has reached Washington to replace Jalil Abbas Jilani.

Aizaz Chaudhry will take oath as 21st ambassador of Pakistan to the US. Aizaz will talk to media on March 17 and highlight different aspects of Pakistan-United States bilateral relations.

In a statement Aizaz said that betterment of bilateral relations with Trump administration will be his top priority.

He has been member of the Foreign Service of Pakistan with 35 years of bilateral, and multilateral experience. He has served as foreign secretary since December 2013.

In the Ministry of foreign Affairs, Chaudhry has served as additional foreign secretary for UN and Disarmament Affairs, and director general for relations with South Asian countries, in which capacity he has remained closely associated with the peace process with India.

In past, he also served as ambassador of Pakistan to the Netherlands.