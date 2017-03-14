Pakistan desires meaningful engagement with Afghanistan: Marriyum

Talking to the delegation of Afghan media which called on her here on Tuesday, Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Pakistan desires meaningful engagement and cooperation with Afghanistan based on respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

She stated unequivocally that terrorists were the enemies of humanity and Pakistan was engaged in eliminating the scourge of terrorism with an unflinching resolve.

The minister reiterated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif firmly believed in a peaceful policy for economic development and shared prosperity for the people of the region and has therefore always desired friendly ties with all neighbouring countries.

She said that peace and stability in Afghanistan was in Pakistan’s interest as stability in Afghanistan could help Pakistan in promoting its agenda of economic development and regional connectivity.

The minster informed the delegation that Pakistan would persist with its efforts to orchestrate lasting peace in Afghanistan.

Aurangzeb exhorted the Afghan and Pakistani media to play their role in promoting a narrative of peace in the region as it was imperative to bring the people of the two nations closer to each other.

She expressed her confidence that media in both the countries would make concerted efforts in building positive perceptions and spreading the message of peace, amity, coexistence and harmony.

Welcoming the visit of the Afghan media delegation, Marriyam Aurangzeb observed that an exchange of visits of media persons would not only be helpful in strengthening mutual ties and building trust but would also open avenues to learn from each other’s experiences.