Pakistan condemns India’s ceasefire violations at LoC

Pakistan has condemned the deliberate targeting of civilians by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

In a tweet on Monday, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakria said two civilian were injured as a result of unprovoked firing by India along the Line of Control in Chirikot sector on Sunday. “Our troops responded to India’s aggression in a befitting manner,” he said.

On Monday, at least nine people sustained severe wounds so far while one old woman was died due to Indian firing and shelling in Abbaspur sector. As per details, the Indian forces hurled mortar shell at the house of Abdul Aziz – resident of Polas Pothi area of Abbaspur. In aftermath of the attack, four members of the same family sustained severe injuries.

On the other hand, a local woman died after Indian forces fired mortar shell. All the injured people were brought to the Ruler Health Centre in Abbaspur where they were given first aid and later on referred to the CMH in Rawalakot.

The Indian army targeted populated areas of Kakota, Dhara, Batol and Charikot at 6am in the morning and injured two people. According to the Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR), the army gave befitting response, silencing the Indian guns.