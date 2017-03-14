New Pakistan ambassador reaches USA

WASHINGTON: Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry, new Pakistan ambassador to the United States, reached Washington on Monday.

He will assume charge as the 21st ambassador of Pakistan to United States on Tuesday and will be briefed at the Pakistani embassy after the oath-taking ceremony.

Aizaz Chaudhry replaced Jalil Abbas Jilani who is returning to Pakistan after completion of his three-year term as ambassador.

Sources said that new ambassador, Aizaz Chaudhry, will hold a media talk on relation between Pakistan and United states on March 17.