ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Tuesday passed a joint resolution unanimously strongly denouncing the circulation of objectionable material about Holy Prophet [PBUH] and his companions on the social media.

The resolution was jointly moved by Muhammad Safdar and Naeema Kishwar Khan.

The resolution said the objectionable material is hurting the sentiments of the Muslims.

The resolution urged the government to take necessary steps to block the objectionable material on social media.