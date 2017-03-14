Marriyum lashes out at PTI for vilification campaign against PM

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday slammed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for running a vilification campaign against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family in an effort to influence the Supreme Court decision in the Panama Papers case.

Addressing a news conference along with the PML (N) leader Daniyal Aziz, the Minister said unlike PTI and its leaders, Prime Minister had uttered not a single word in his speeches that could be termed as an attempt to influence the court verdict.

On the other hand, the PTI had mounted a big campaign on social media in that regard.

She said over the past two weeks, the PTI had been running documentaries, videos and other material on social media to

malign the Sharif family. The Minister of State said for the PTI there would be triumph of law only if the court verdict went in its favour.

She lamented that the PTI had also launched a negative campaign against state institutions. She reminded the PTI leadership that the heads of the state institutions like the Election Commission were appointed according to the procedure laid down in the constitution, which required consultation with the opposition parties, including PTI.

Marriyum Aurangzeb also reminded the PTI leaders that it was Nawaz Sharif who personally wrote a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan seeking a probe into the Panama Papers issue. During the hearing of the case, she said, the Prime Minister did not seek privileges and exemptions given to him by the Constitution. Recounting the achievements made by the present government since it came into power in 2013, she said the economy was on the brink of collapse. But now it had been fully stabilized and the robust growth of the Pakistan Stock Exchange, which was now being rated as the fastest growing in Asia, was a testimony to that achievement, he added. PTI continues to create falsehoods and impotent narratives to discredit Nawaz Sharif and malign members of his family.

They will be better advised to focus on some of the lessons they can learn from PM’s administration and replicate them in the KP province to bring relief to the province and positivity to their discourse. Few of those lessons can be the launch of the transparent NFC, water distribution in country, motorway projects, Pakistan’s first healthcare programme, Pakistan education reform, census after 19 years as the previous census was conducted in 1998, and Pakistan’s first national internal security policy. She said Nawaz Sharif had taken revolutionary steps for the development of infrastructure in the country like motorways. Under the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif, she said the energy crisis was being overcome and terrorism was being stamped out from the country.

“Nawaz Sharif’s objective was to serve the people and to put Pakistan on the path to progress and development.”

She said the achievements of the present government had been acknowledged and recognized by the international media and international surveys had described Nawaz Sharif as the most popular leader of Pakistan.

She said the opposition, particularly the PTI had launched a vilification campaign against Sharif family as it was unnerved over the progress Pakistan had made under Nawaz Sharif’s leadership.

She said it was unfortunate that the opposition was targeting the Prime Minister despite the fact that his name never figured in the Panama Papers. Moreover, she said, the opposition miserably failed to produce a single document in support of its allegations in the Supreme Court against Prime Minister and his family. The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League(N) would accept whatever decision will be announced by Supreme Court as Prime Minister himself had stated this on several occasions. Commenting on media trial of Maryam Nawaz on social media, she said that on the one hand it was said that women should be respected but at the same time daughter of the Prime Minister was being targeted in a way which was never done towards mothers and daughters and it demonstrated their double standards. “Status of Maryam Nawaz will be decided by people of Pakistan,” she added.

She said Maryam Nawaz launched the first health care programme of Pakistan and introduced reforms at 422 schools of Islamabad and began the first youth programme of Pakistan. She said despite all the conspiracies and negative campaign on social media, Supreme Court would give decision according to the law and constitution. To a question, she clarified that Prime Minister had stated that he would accept decision of the Supreme Court in Panama Papers. She said the way PTI insulted every institution of the country, was unfortunate and condemnable. She said if action would be started against those who were involved in baseless and false propaganda to defame the Prime Minister of Pakistan on social media, it would be according to the cyber crime law and it should not be termed as political victimization.

A campaign targeting Nawaz Sharif was an attack on Pakistan’s sovereignty as it strengthened country’s enemies, who did not want progressive and terror free Pakistan PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz said a campaign had been started to influence the decision of Supreme Court through media and attack Pakistan Muslim League(N). He said aim of Imran Khan was not seeking justice but he wanted to gain political advantage from Panama Papers case. Daniyal said Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) always tried to dictate the constitutional institutions.

At one time PTI threatened to boycott proceedings of the Supreme Court, in case a commission was made on Panama Papers.

Daniyal said during proceedings of the Supreme Court, PTI had to take back its evidence as its lawyers were censured by judges. Name of Nawaz Sharif was never mentioned in the Panama Papers and Maryam Nawaz was not dependent on her father, he mentioned.

Minds of the people were being poisoned and PTI was degrading the institutions, he said adding PTI was indulging in negative politics.