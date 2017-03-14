Marlon Samuels urges ICC to revive Pakistan cricket

ISLAMABAD: West Indies cricketer Marlon Samuels has urged the International Cricket Council to look into possible solutions that would revive cricketing activities in Pakistan.

In a three-minute video message, an emotional Samuels addressed his concern to the sport’s governing body besides thanking the Pakistan army for providing fool proof security.

“ICC, you need to look into cricket going back to Pakistan. Because there is so much Pakistanis waiting and would love to see

a lot of cricketers in front of them,” he said.

Samuels said, “Cricket should definitely comeback to Pakistan now and I will continue to promote this until I die.”

He said that he wants to take the opportunity to say thank you Pakistan Army for the way they dealt with the things, security was top class.