Info minister to head committee for independence day celebrations

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has constituted a committee headed by Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb for planning programmes and activities for celebration of the 70th Independence Day in befitting manner.

According to a notification issued here, members of the committee include Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui, Parliamentary Secretary, Ministry of IB & NH Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Chairman PTV Ataul Haq Qasmi, Director General Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) Jamal Shahand and Executive Director Lok Virsa Fauzia Saeed.

Director Press Ministry of IB & NH will be secretary of the committee.

The committee shall co-opt all media chiefs and noted members of the civil society for input.

The committee will hold regular meetings and finalize arrangements by June 30.