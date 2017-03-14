IHC directs establishment division to submit reply on Wednesday

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday expressed its annoyance over the non-submission of a reply from the establishment division in the case regarding the preventing the promotion of officers.

The court has given the division one more day for submitting its reply and adjourned the court till Wednesday. Islamabad High Court justice Amir Farooq heard the case and joint secretary from the establishment division appeared before the court.

During the hearing the establishment requested the court to authorize ten days for the submission of a replay, but was denied.

Officers had filed an application in the IHC against discrimination of their superiors with regard to their promotions. In the petition, the officers claimed that nepotism and a policy of favoritism were adopted for promotions which belied the government’s claims of ensuring the supremacy of merit.